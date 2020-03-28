Kamal Haasan Quashes Coronavirus Rumours After Chennai Corporation Pastes Sticker on His House

On Saturday, social media was rife with rumours that actor-politician Kamal Haasan has been self quarantining in his Alwarpet house after suspected coronavirus symptoms. The rumours began after municipality and health officials had stuck coronavirus notes infront of his house.

Photos of the quarantine sticker pasted in front of Kamal Haasan's residence went viral. However, Kamal Haasan, in a statement quashed the rumours saying that at present he resides in another house and is practising self-isolation as a precautionary measure.

Hours after the 'home quarantine' notice was stuck, the Greater Chennai Corporation removed the same saying it was done by mistake.

However, spokesperson of Hassan's political party Makkal Needhi Maiam is of the view that it is nothing but needling by the state government.

The Corporation has been sticking such notices outside the residences of all those who have returned from foreign countries where Coronavirus had spread.

"Kamal Haasan has been in India since January this year. He has not travelled abroad. The building is now the party office of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM). There was security. Without making any enquiries with the security, the officials had stuck the home quarantine notice at night and gone," Murali Appas, spokesperson of the party told IANS.

Explaining the same, Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation G Prakash told India Today, "Our staff pasted the quarantine sticker at Kamal Haasan's residence because Gautami (his ex-partner) had returned from Dubai recently and her passport has his address."

Couple of days back Kamal Haasan in a tweet said with the help of doctors in his party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) thst he is willing to convert the building, which was once his residence, into a temporary hospital to treat the coronavirus patients.

He also said he is ready to do this once the government gives the permission.

