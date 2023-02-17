Director Shankar’s Indian 2 has had a troubled production and has been delayed for a very long time. It was in development for quite a while. Most people thought it was shelved until actor Kamal Haasan announced that Indian 2 is very much happening during a promotional event for his film Vikram. The film is going to be shot continuously for a month at a famous studio in Chennai. According to reports, Kamal has been given a call sheet to participate in the schedule. Shankar has confirmed the above information by sharing a picture from the Indian 2 shooting site on his Twitter page. The director captioned it, “Back on the sets of Indian 2”.

The production of Indian 2 stalled initially, following an unfortunate accident on the sets, which led to the death of some crew members. Kamal, Shankar and Lyca Productions had given Rs 1 crore each to the families of the deceased. After that, scheduling conflicts with Kamal’s other projects stalled the shooting all the more. Shankar also got busy with Ram Charan’s RC15 in the meantime. Shankar then ended up filming both RC15 and Indian 2 simultaneously.

The release date of Indian 2 has not been revealed yet. Fan speculation indicates that it may release around the same time as Jailer, which means there may be a box office clash between two giants of Tamil cinema, Kamal and Rajinikanth.

Indian 2 also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simha and Siddharth in lead roles. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for this film.

The movie is a sequel to the 1996 film Indian, which also starred Kamal, in the dual role of father and son. The movie focused on the freedom fighter turned vigilante father, who has to cross paths with his son, who has delved deep into corruption. Released in Hindi as Hindustani, both the Tamil and the Hindi versions had done well at the box office. Indian was India’s official entry to the Oscars that year but was not nominated.

