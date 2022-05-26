Kamal Haasan Reveals Former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi Honed His Acting Skills

Kamal Haasan’s much anticipated Tamil film Vikram will be released in theatres on June 3. Recently, the veteran actor held a press conference ahead of the release of his upcoming film at a hotel in Chennai. While interacting with the media, Kamal Haasan expressed his gratitude to former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M Karunanidhi, who was popularly known as Kalaignar, for his contribution to Tamil literature.

The Tamil superstar said that Kalaignar played a pivotal role in honing his skills as an actor in his early days in the industry. Kamal recalled that when he was filming for Dasavatharam, M Karunanidhi was interested to know everything about the movie. According to Kamal Haasan, Karunanidhi had asked him to narrate the storyline of this film. The actor revealed that despite the fact that he was not connected with Dasavatharam, Karunanidhi had listened to the storyline with all enthusiasm.

Vikram’s director Lokesh Kanagaraj was also present with Kamal at the press meet. Lokesh praised Kamal saying that he has learnt a lot about cinema by observing Kamal Haasan’s acting. Lokesh said that he is immensely satisfied after directing this film. Lokesh said that they have tried their level best to make a good film. Lokesh hoped that fans would love their efforts. The filmmaker also said that he will use the profits earned from this film for the benefit of the public.

In the conference, Kamal also apologised to fans for making a comeback to films after 4 years. The actor’s last release was Vishwaroopam 2. Compared to the prequel, Vishwaroopam 2 was not very successful at the box office.

At the press meet of Vikram, Kamal Haasan also praised Lokesh and music composer Anirudh Ravichander for investing a lot of time and efforts for the movie.

Apart from Kamal, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Arjun Das are playing important roles. Shivani Narayanan is playing the female lead in the movie.

