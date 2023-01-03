Kamal Haasan Reveals He Made Hey Ram To ‘Say Sorry To Mahatma Gandhi’

Actor-turned-politician, Kamal Haasan recently sat down with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and had a conversation ranging from politics to cinema. During this interaction, Haasan talked candidly and revealed how he was a “bitter critic” of Mahatma Gandhi during his teens, due to his environment and how later on his ideologies changed about Gandhiji and became his huge fan. He also confessed that one of his finest movies, Hey Ram was his idea of ‘saying sorry to Bapu’.

Kamal Haasan, President of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party, recently joined Rahul Gandhi and Congress leaders for Bharat Jodo Yatra in New Delhi. Recently, he sat down with Rahul Gandhi for a candid interview. The video featured Kamal Haasan accepting that he made the 2000 period drama movie to ‘correct’ himself. He said, “I talk a lot about Gandhi ji now, but it wasn’t right from the beginning. My father was a Congressman but my environment made me a bitter critic of Gandhi ji when I was in my teens. My father said, ‘Just read history, you are talking from today.’ But today matters. He is a lawyer, but he didn’t argue with me on this,” the actor said.

He further added, “Around 24-25 (age), I discovered Gandhi ji on my own and over the years exponentially became a fan”. He said that he actually wanted to correct himself and “say sorry," so he made Hey Ram. The movie is a widely recognised movie by Kamal Haasan and is considered to be one of his finest. It received much appreciation from critics and viewers alike after its release and was in fact India’s official entry to the Oscars. The movie depicted partition and the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. He plays the role of a “parallel assassin, wanting to kill Gandhi ji”. As he goes nearer to the truth, he changes, but it’s too late. Instead, somebody else does the job that he was assigned.

Check out the video here:

The movie Hey Ram was released in 2000 and was directed by Kamal Haasan who starred in a key role. At the 47th National Film Awards, the movie received three awards - Atul Kulkarni for best supporting actor, Sarika for costume designing and Manthra for special effects. It also featured Shah Rukh Khan in a supporting role.

