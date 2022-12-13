Kamal Haasan Reveals Kantara Blew His Mind, Says 'Those Days Are Returning'; Rishab Shetty Reacts

Kamal Haasan has heaped praise on Rishab Shetty’s mega blockbuster Kantara. Haasan revealed that one film that “blew" his mind in 2022 was Kantara. The film has broken several box office records ever since its release in September. It has collected more than Rs 450 crore at the box office in all languages and has also become one of the most successful films of the year.

In an interview with Film Companion, praising Rishab Shetty’s directorial, Haasan said, “Kantara is a great example. I am happy because I also belong to the Kannada film industry. So, I think the clouds have parted and more and more people are thinking differently in Karnataka, the land which gave Vamsa Vriksha, Ondanondu Kaladalli and Kaadu, films like that. Those days are returning, that’s what I feel.”

Rishab took to his Instagram story to share a video of Haasan from the interview and wrote: “Thank you, sir." Earlier, Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan said that he was blown away by the “peak climax" of Rishab Shetty’s Kantara, which recently dropped in Hindi on Netflix. Hrithik took to his Twitter account to shower praise on Kantara. The film revolves around a fiery young man who clashes with an unflinching forest officer in his village where spirituality, fate and folklore rule the lands.

Sharing his review of Kantara, Hrithik wrote: “Learnt so much by watching Kantara. The power of @shetty_rishab’s conviction makes the film extraordinary. Top notch storytelling, direction and acting. The peak climax transformation gave me goosebumps. Respect and kudos to the team." In his response, Rishab said, “Thank you so much sir."

Kantara was released in Kannada and Hindi on 30th September and 14th October respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles. The Hindi version gave tough competition to several Bollywood releases over the weeks. Several celebrities including Prabhas, Dhanush, Anushka Shetty, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Shilpa Shetty have heaped praise on the film.

