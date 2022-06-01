Kamal Haasan Reveals The Real Reason Why He Hasn’t Worked With Mammootty Yet

Kamal Haasan, who flew to Kochi recently for the promotions of his upcoming high-voltage action thriller Vikram, has said that he and actor Mammootty plan to work together in the future, adding they are waiting for the right script.

One of the reporters asked why Kamal hadn’t worked with the legendary actor Mammootty yet during the promotional event for Vikram.

“Mammootty and I have sat down to discuss many stories together. The story, which satisfies me somewhat, will go unnoticed by Mammootty. He would say let the good story unfold. Now Vikram is out. I hope Mammootty agrees to act together after this,” said the actor in his response.

Kamal and Mammootty have been in the film industry for decades, but they have never acted together in a single film. Rajinikanth has co-starred with Mammootty in the film Commander. Directed by Mani Ratnam and composed by Ilayaraja, the 1991 film was a mega-hit.

Similarly, Kamal and Malayalam megastar Mohanlal co-starred in the 2009 drama thriller Unnaipol Oruvan.

Meanwhile, Vikram is one of the highly anticipated films in Kerala as well. Meanwhile, at the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building in Dubai, the trailer of the movie is set to screen at 8.10 pm on Wednesday. The action-packed trailer features the powerful trio of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil in a triangular face-off. The trailer of the movie had clocked over 17 million views just three days after its release.

The Lokesh Kanagaraj promising action thriller also features Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das playing supporting roles.

Bankrolled by Kamal Haasan’s production house, Raaj Kamal Films International, the music and background score for the film have been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Vikram is set to release globally on June 3.

