Kamal Haasan Says Kamala Harris' Ancestral Village Finds 'a Place in World History'

credits - Kamal Haasan Twitter

Kamala Harris is the first person of Indian origin to be elected as the US Vice President.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has extended his warm wishes to US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on her resounding triumph. He further added that her ancestral village Thulasendrapuram secured a place in world history.

Kamala Harris's mother Shyamala Gopalan Harris was born in Thulasendrapuram and moved to the US in 1958 at a young age of 19.

Kamal congratulated the US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris over their historic win in the US Presidential elections.

"Congratulations in order, US President-elect @JoeBiden & Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris for their resounding triumph. As the first Indian-American to be elected as VP, she is an inspiration for every Indian. Thulasendrapuram, her ancestral village finds a place in world history," Kamal tweeted.

Kamala is the first person of Indian origin to be elected as the US Vice President.


