Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Kamal Haasan Shaves Off His Trademark Mustache As He Gears Up for Indian 2 Shooting, See Pics

Actor Kamal Haasan has shaved off his signature mustache as the filming of 'Indian 2' is all set to resume soon.

News18.com

Updated:August 5, 2019, 7:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kamal Haasan Shaves Off His Trademark Mustache As He Gears Up for Indian 2 Shooting, See Pics
File photo of actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan.
Loading...

Kamal Haasan has gone back to clean-shaven mode to return to the role of Senapathy as the filming of Indian 2 is all set to resume soon.

In the weekend episode of the third edition of Bigg Boss Tamil, which he hosts, Haasan made the appearance in the clean-shaven look. He went on to reveal that he shaved off his mustache as he was getting ready to begin work on his pending commitments.

A sequel to 1994 Tamil blockbuster Indian, the project stars Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead. The film also features Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth and Priya Bhavani Shankar among others.

67353683_659835447849280_8901068055888767501_n

Image courtesy: Instagram/BOSS TV

67448646_781359532281669_2863086602136336476_n

Image courtesy: Instagram/BOSS TV

Last month, Hassan announced the revival of his much-anticipated political film Thalaivan Irukkindraan, a film he had originally announced nearly three years ago. Haasan will reportedly begin shooting for the film after completing Bigg Boss Tamil season 3.

The project will mark Haasan's reunion with music maestro AR Rahman after 19 years. The two previously worked together in Thenali in 2000.

“Thanks ARR for strengthening the team with your participation. Very few projects feel good and right even as we develop it. Thalaivan Irukkindran is one such. Your level of excitement for the project is very contagious. Let me pass it on to the rest of our crew,” Haasan tweeted while announcing the project.

Notably, Haasan had earlier announced that Indian 2 would be his final acting gig and he would dedicate all his time for his political career.

Indian 2 went on floors in January this year, but its shooting came to a halt within a few days allegedly due to a disagreement over the budget between Shankar and Lyca Productions.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram