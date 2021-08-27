Kamal Haasan Shoots Promo for Bigg Boss Tamil 5, See Leaked Pic From Sets

Actor and director Kamal Haasan is all set to return as the host of the reality TV show Bigg Boss Tamil. The actor is going to host the show for the fifth year in running. On August 24, the 66-year-old superstar shot for a promo of the reality show ahead of the launch of the fifth season. Recently, a BTS (Behind-the-scenes) picture from the shoot has gone viral on social media.

In the leaked picture, the actor is seen wearing a mustard-coloured blazer and a pair of blue denim.

As per the reports, the promo video of the reality show will be released in the next week and the new season is expected to go on air in September or October. However, an official word is awaited. The launch of the show got delayed due to the second wave of COVID-19.

The makers of the show are now working on the construction of the Bigg Boss house at the EVP film city on the outskirts of Tamil Nadu capital Chennai. The contestants for the show are currently being shortlisted. Meanwhile, Kani Thiru, GP Muthu, and Sunita Gogoi are some of the names that are rumoured to be a part of the fifth season. The show will be telecast on Vijay television.

Kamal has been the face of the show since 2017, the year the show was launched. It is said that the actor has a five-year contract with the organizers.

Meanwhile, speaking at a recent media interaction, Kamal confirmed the collaboration with movie director Mahesh Narayanan, saying a script was in the works. The veteran actor is currently busy shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film Vikram.

After completing the remaining shoot of his upcoming film Vikram and Indian 2, Kamal will commence shooting for Jeethu Joseph’s Papanasam 2, the sequel to the Tamil remake of Drishyam.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here