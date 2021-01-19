Kamal Haasan 'Stable' After Undergoing Surgery on His Right Leg, Says Hospital

Kamal Haasan, who underwent a follow-up surgery at a Chennai hospital on Sunday, is now stable and recovering well. Due to an accident a few years ago, the veteran actor had undergone surgery on his right leg and he was required to go in for follow-up surgery.

Now, the hospital has released the health bulletin of the Makkal Needhi Maiam chief that states "Sri Kamal Haasan was admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre for a follow-up surgery in view of mild infection of his right leg bone. He underwent surgery for the removal of the infective focus in the Tibial bone. He is stable and recovering well."

Haasan on Sunday said he would be undergoing a follow-up surgery on his leg and assured the people that he shall be back soon fully rejuvenated to resume his poll campaign. Despite the doctors advising him to take rest till the follow-up surgery was completed, he continued with his professional and political work, he said in a statement.

"The love and affection showered by the people of Tamil Nadu was an effective antidote to the severe pain that I used to suffer during my campaign. Now I have an opportunity to take some rest. Therefore, I would be undergoing the follow-up surgery on my leg as advised. I will come back fully rejuvenated within a few days to resume my campaign with renewed vigour," he said.

Assembly elections are due in Tamil Nadu during April, May 2021. Haasan, who started his poll campaign in December said he covered 5,000 plus kilometers in 15 days over the last five weeks and completed the first leg of his campaign. "I have returned after personally witnessing the upsurge of people longing for a change."