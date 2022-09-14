Kamal Haasan-Starrer Indian 2 Being Helmed by 4 Directors? What We Know

The production of director Shankar’s big film Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan saw a dull period with several delays and holdups. Many thought the film had been shelved, but shortly before the release of his film Vikram, Kamal Haasan confirmed that Indian 2 was on.

An untoward accident, which occurred on the sets in early 2020, causing the deaths of a few crew members, stalled the project. Later, the pandemic, budget overshoot issues as well as scheduling conflicts all led to delays for the film. By the time, all the actors were ready to shoot for Indian 2, director Shankar had already started shooting for RC15 with Ram Charan.

The director previously said that Indian 2 and RC15 will be shot simultaneously but looks like he has found yet another solution to the scheduling problem. Considering the heavy workload of directing two big films simultaneously, Shankar has brought on board three others to direct Indian 2 along with him.

The latest reports suggest that noted directors Vasanthabaalan, Chinbudevan, and Arivazhagan will also work on Indian 2, sharing the burden with Shankar. All three of them have previously assisted Shankar on his previous projects, so the ace director reportedly trusts them.

According to sources, Shankar will direct the portions featuring Kamal Haasan and the rest of the scenes will be divided between Vasanthabaalan, Chinbudevan, and Arivazhagan to direct. They will individually film the scenes assigned to them.

Indian 2 is a sequel to the 1996 Indian, which told the story of a freedom fighter turned vigilante played by Haasan, who strives to root out corruption from the system by murdering wrongdoers.

Indian 2 also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram and Samuthirakani.

