Kamal Haasan-Starrer Vikram's Runtime Announced

The much-awaited Tamil film Vikram starring Kamal Haasan will be released on June 3. Ramesh Bala, journalist and industry tracker, on Twitter revealed that the Kamal-Haasan-starrer is 173 minutes (2 hours 53 minutes) long.

The movie premieres on June 3 in India and at 6.30 pm on June 2 in the USA. With more than 1000 likes on the tweet, it is clear that the audience is delighted and all set to flock to theatres to watch what looks like an action feast.

#Vikram duration is 2 hrs 53 minutes.. FDFS starts at 4 AM IST in India 🇮🇳 USA 🇺🇸 Premieres start 6:30 PM EST on June 2nd.. pic.twitter.com/BDZiupzbmc — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 23, 2022



While talking about the movie to Film Companion on the occasion of the Cannes Film Festival, Kamal Haasan revealed that director Lokesh Kanagaraj has done an amazing job helming the movie. He added that Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faaasil are talented enough that he only had to “take care of himself” while the movie was being shot. With Suriya also making an appearance in the movie, Kamal said that his appearance would “take the story a little further.”

While talking about the movie, he also said that he isn’t nervous about the response from the audience as he has seen the movie and feels confident. The only thing he was worried about was the exposure. But looks like the marketing team hasn’t compromised on that at all.

With Anirudh Ravichander composing the music and releasing its music video via the Sony Music South channel on YouTube, the movie has made enough hype for the audience to watch it. Vikram also had its NFT released, and the trailer shown at the Cannes Film Festival to add to the hype. In addition to all this, the movie also had an audio launch event organised to improve the reach and exposure of the Haasan-starrer to the audience.

The multi-starrer is all set to hit the theatres soon and looks like there are a lot of guns and action involved.

