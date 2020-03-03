Kamal Haasan Summoned by Police in Connection with 'Indian 2' Accident

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan was summoned by the Central Crime Branch police in connection with the crane accident at Indian 2 shooting where three persons were killed and 12 injured at the spot.

Three technicians -- Madhu, Chandran and Krishna -- were killed and 12 others injured after the crane fell on them while constructing the sets at the EVP Film City near here on February 19 night.

Lead actor Kamal Haasan, female lead Kajal Aggarwal, as well as Director Shankar himself, had a providential escape that night.

A few days ago, in a statement, Shankar said whatever help is rendered to the families who lost their loved ones (Krishna, Madhu and Chandran) cannot compensate the loss of their lives.

"Nevertheless, a sum of Rs 1 crore will be given to the affected families by me which may be of small help to them," he said.

The police are summoning people who were present at the accident spot for enquiry to ascertain the reason for the accident. They will find out about the safety precautions that were taken and other details.

