Kamal Haasan Thanks His Fans for Making Vikram a Success, Says Cinema is a Universal Language

Actor Kamal Haasan, whose recent film Vikram has been receiving rave reviews both from critics and audiences, shared a video message thanking his fans for making his film a success. In the video, he can be heard saying that he thanks his viewers for proving that cinema is a universal language be it from North, South or any other corner of the world. He thanked the technicians, artists, media and audiences who helped make Vikram a success. “Cinema is my oxygen, I breathe cinema and live,” he added.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram also stars Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi and sees actor Suriya in a cameo role.

Watch the video here:

He also added that a film is made by the effort of many but its fate is decided by the viewers. He called Vikram’swin not just his but the win of good cinema.

Meanwhile, Vikram has become a rage amongst the audience. The biggest proof of this is the fact that the film has already breached the 150 crore mark at the worldwide box office within the first weekend. In fact, it also emerged as the highest-grossing film post-pandemic in Kerala.

Vikram had released alongside Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer Samrat Prithviraj and Adivi Sesh’s Major in India. News18’s review of the film read, “The start has a promise, but Vikram is allowed to be wasted later. The movie plays out at many levels – there is the case of a consignment of missing drugs (Suriya has a cameo as the crime boss), and there is the intriguing event of masked men going about killing cops with Karnan’s (Haasan) father falling victim, and there is the revenge saga. Trying to crack the crime is Amar – Faasil in a brilliant piece of portrayal as the head of a police team chasing Sethupathi’s Santhanam (a fearsome drug lord). And towards the end, we are offered a twist that is both fascinating and foxing! Loopholes and logical discrepancies are aplenty, but the shots and cuts are lovely, even rhythmic. Girish Gangadharan’s camerawork is top class. Wish the writing had been good and realistic. Suspension of disbelief is past, history. It does not work anymore.”

