Kamal Haasan to Continue as Host of Bigg Boss Tamil 5, Show Goes on Air From October

Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan will be seen as the host of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss Tamil’s fifth season too. The fourth season of the most controversial Tamil reality show was a huge hit. Fans loved Haasan’s hosting in the show and makers feel that this is one of the biggest reasons for the success of the show. As per reports the producers of the show will soon be coming up with an interesting season five. According to reports, Haasan has been signed once again for buckling the contestants up from the Bigg Boss house.

Full-fledged preparations of the show are going on. As per reports, this season of the show will begin from the month of October, which will continue for three months.

The actor has been busy for the past few days in the shoot of his upcoming film Vikram. He will begin with the shoot of Bigg Boss season 5 as soon as he wraps up with the shoot of his film. Recently he shared the first look of the film. This will be a suspense thriller in which Haasan will be playing the character of a police officer. Audience is excited about this movie for a long time. The film is expected to be released next year.

An amazing trio of Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil will be seen in the film. There is a lot of buzz in the industry regarding the movie. Vijay and Fahadh will be playing the characters of a gangster and a witness in this murder mystery. However, it is not clear till now who will be the gangster and who will be the witness. The fans are surely pretty excited to be able to see the movie and are eagerly waiting for its release.

