Kamal Haasan to Entertain The Audience With Sequels To These 4 Hit Films

Kamal Haasan is on cloud nine since the phenomenal success of the film Vikram. Now banking on this achievement, he will be seen entertaining the audience in sequels to four hit films. He will be working on sequels to Indian, Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, Vikram and long-stuck Shabash Naidu. According to reports, he will try to restart the film, Shabash Naidu. This article curates details related to these 4 sequels.

There were some reports that Indian 2 had been shelved. These reports emerged after the shoot for Indian 2 was halted due to a crane mishap. After this accident, Covid- 19 pandemic also became a major hurdle in Indian 2’s making. These reports were quashed once Kamal Haasan clarified that 60% of Indian 2’s shoot was completed. Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar and other actors are part of Indian 2. This film will be a sequel to the 1996 hit Indian, which narrated the story of freedom fighters fighting corruption and crime.

Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu narrated the story of DCP Raghavan, who is called to investigate kidnappings happening in the city. He later finds out that these kidnappings are part of a larger crime by a serial killer. According to director Gautham Menon, he has just finished writing for Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu’s sequel. This film is going to start very soon.

There are reports that Vikram’s sequel is also planned. The makers ended Vikram on a note that could pave the way for a sequel. There are reports that the makers have an idea for Vikram’s third instalment as well. Vikram is quite closely connected with Lokesh Kanagaraj’s 2019 box office hit Kaithi.

Earlier, there were no clarifications on whether or not Shabash Naidu will be made. Shruti Haasan, Kamal’s daughter said in an interview that she had no idea about Shabash Naidu’s making. Shruti said that even if it is made, there will be a lot of logistical problems. Shabash Naidu’s shooting started in 2018 but was stopped midway. In this film, Kamal will essay Balram character present in the Dasavatharam movie.

