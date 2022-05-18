Kamal Haasan To Feature On This YouTube Channel For Promotion Of Vikram

Kamal Haasan’s much anticipated film Vikram will be released on June 3. The film’s makers are now busy with the promotion of the movie. The iconic actor will soon feature on popular YouTube channel Village Food Factory for the promotion of his upcoming film. Village Food Factory is popular for its cooking videos in a rural set up and it has over 4.6 million subscribers.

Chefs from Village Food Factory channel will also be seen in a wedding sequence of the film Vikram. The massive reach of the YouTube channel is expected to help Vikram’s promotion. It’s also being seen as a great collaboration for the YouTubers who run the Village Food Factory. The details of the video featuring Kamal Haasan are yet to be revealed.

Ahead of the release of the movie, Vikarm’s teaser has increased expectations amongst the audiences from the film. In the teaser, Kamal Haasan is seen preparing the dining table for guests. It is followed by several men assembling at the dining table to have food. Their faces are not revealed. Then the camera shows guns assembled under the dining table. The teaser ends with Kamal taking out those weapons and throwing them with aggressive expressions. The teaser has a thrilling background score by Anirudh Ravichander.

The promo video is getting a good response with over 3 crore views on YouTube. The audiences are also admiring the cinematography. Many even went to say that this will be Kamal’s Oscar worthy performance.

The plot of this film is not revealed yet but after watching the teaser and trailer, it is expected that film will be an action thriller.

The recently released trailer of the movie features Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi doing high octane action sequences. The trailer has clocked more than 2 crore views till now and it is trending at number 9 on YouTube.

Written and Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram will stream on OTT platform, Disney Plus Hotstar. Rathna Kumar has contributed to the writing of this film.

