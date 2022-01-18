Kamal Haasan to Next Host Bigg Boss Ultimate, To Premiere on Jan 30 on This OTT Platform

The fifth season of Bigg Boss Tamil had its grand finale on January 16, 2022. Contestant Raju Jeyamohan emerged as the winner of the reality show, which was hosted by Kamal Haasan.

During the finale episode of this season, he announced that he will be hosting Bigg Boss Ultimate, which will be streaming exclusively on Disney+Hotstar. Bigg Boss Ultimate is the first edition of the OTT version of Bigg Boss Tamil and it will mark Kamal’s digital debut. The upcoming show will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on January 30.

Bigg Boss Ultimate will allow the viewers to watch all the activities of housemates 24*7 and will be streaming on Disney+Hotstar all the time. In TV format, the audience could see housemates’ activities condensed in the form of a 90-minute episode.

Disney+Hotstar also released a promo for the upcoming show.

Kamal, in a statement, said that he is “extremely excited” to host the first OTT version of Big Boss Ultimate on Disney+ Hotstar. “The new format is now available 24/7 to engage and entertain you more. I am 100% confident that you will find this whole new experience refreshing and interesting,” he said.

According to the makers of the show, the first OTT version of Bigg Boss Tamil will have some of the most popular and celebrated contestants of past seasons. The show will provide them with a second chance to claim the coveted title by impressing the audience, they said. Kamal Haasan will announce the name of Bigg Boss Ultimate contestants during the premiere episode on January 30.

After 106 episodes, Bigg Boss Tamil 5 only concluded on January 16, 2022. The reality show saw 20 contestants, including two wildcard entries. Raju Jeyamohan emerged as the title winner of the season. He won a coveted trophy and a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.