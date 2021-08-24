Kamal Haasan Watches 'Shershaah', Says Chest Swells With Pride For Soldiers

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani-starrer “Shershaah", which is based on the life of Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra, has received rave reviews from critics and audience. And now legendary actor-director Kamal Haasan, too, has lauded the film, which was released on August 12 on Amazon Prime. Haasan tweeted that he had never liked the way the Indian Army was depicted in films, but Shershaah was an exception.

“Right from my childhood as a film fan and a patriot’s son, I resented the way the Indian army was depicted in some of our Cinemas. Shershaah is that exception that makes my chest swell with pride for my soldiers," Haasan wrote in his first tweet.

In the second tweet, the south star thanked Dharma Productions for promoting a director like Vishnuvardhan and congratulated actors Sidharth and Kiara for their “excellent work".

“Thanks, @DharmaMovies for promoting a talented director like @vishnu_dir. Congrats @SidMalhotra and @advani_kiara, excellent work," read the second tweet.

In Shershaah, Sidharth essays the role of Captain Vikram Batra while Kiara plays his lover. Audiences have loved their pairing and have been all praises for them on social media.

Haasan appreciated both the film, as well as the team, with all his heart. His tweets, particularly the first one, are now viral on social media. The Sidharth-Kiara chemistry has been mind-blowing and many have even claimed that they have watched the film more than once just for the duo. Even the songs of the film are receiving a lot of love and have already taken the top spot on people’s playlists.

