Kamal Haasan Writes to Rishab Shetty, Says in Kantara Climax 'God Behaves Like Mother... Than Testosterone Father'

After showering Kantara with immense praise and love on social media, veteran actor Kamal Haasan has penned a formal appreciation letter to Rishab Shetty on the success of the Kannada film. On Friday, Rishab Shetty took to his Instagram account to share a photo of the framed letter and thanked Haasan for his “lovely message".

Posting the image, Shetty wrote, “It means a lot to receive such a lovely message from Legend of Indian Cinema. Too overwhelmed and awestruck to see this surprise gift from Kamal sir. Thanks a ton for this precious gift sir." (sic)

In the framed letter, Haasan wrote, “A film like Kantara stays in your mind and blossoms. I am a godless man, yet I understand the need for one in most. I truly believe compassion is lacking in gods depicted in most of our mythology. We of the Dravidian stock are a matriarchal society. That is seen in the last scene of your film, where the god behaves like a mother, rather than a testosterone father that he started off as."

Haasan further referred to Rishab Shetty’s film as a classic, saying, “I know you could not have seen a film called Nirmalyam by MT Vasudevan Nair. Your film has shades of that classic. Your cinematic DNA has many forefathers you may not know of, but remember that the cinematic language you speak came from them.”

Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara has made it to the Academy Awards contention list in the Best Picture and Best Actor categories. It is to note that Kantara is not nominated for Oscars 2023 yet but is featured in the list of movies that are eligible for nomination. According to Variety, a total of 9,579 eligible voting members will cast their votes between January 12 and January 17. The official nominations will be announced on January 24.

