Kamal Haasan’s Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Date, Channel, Episode Timings

The much-awaited sixth season of Bigg Boss Tamil is all set to air on October 9 with a grand premiere episode at 6 PM. The reality TV show will be hosted by none other than Kamal Haasan. This is the sixth time that Kamal will be seen hosting the Bigg Boss Tamil franchise. A special promo of the upcoming show was recently released by Vijay TV.

This 45-second video was enough to pique netizens’ curiosity about Bigg Boss Tamil 6. In the promo, Kamal Haasan looked suave in a brown three-piece suit. Moreover, the set shown in the video also became a hot topic of discussion among the masses.

Check out the promo of Bigg Boss Tamil 6 below:

It was previously reported that Bigg Boss Tamil will also feature commoners this season around. These new contestants will reportedly not be from showbiz. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Meanwhile, a lot of names about the probable contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil 6 from the Tamil entertainment industry have been doing the rounds on social media. Some of the rumoured names include – Rajalakshmi Senthil, Shilpa Manjunath, television actress Roshni Haripriyan, the Cooku With Comali stars Darsha Gupta and Ashwin Kumar, and the newly married couple Ravindar Chandrasekharan and Mahalakshmi, among a few others.

On the career front, Kamal Haasan is currently busy shooting for Indian 2, directed by S. Shankar. The upcoming film is the sequel to the 1996 film Indian, which also starred Kamal Haasan. Apart from Indian 2, he will also appear in Bharatheeyudu 2, Thalapathy 67, Thalaivan Irukkindran and Thevar Magan 2. The veteran actor was last seen in the blockbuster Tamil film Vikram, which was helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The action thriller went on to become one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2022 so far.

