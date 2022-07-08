Kamal Haasan's Blockbuster Vikram Now Available For Streaming On This OTT Giant

Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram is now available for streaming on OTT giant Disney+Hotstar. The Tamil superstar made a huge comeback to theatre screens after nearly four years with his power-packed performance in the action-flick and left everyone stunned with his high-octane action sequences.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagraj, the film emerged as the most successful film of the superstar’s shining career.

Vikram churned out over Rs 400 crore at the global box office. Now, the wait is over for those who wanted to see Kamal Haasan’s new film in the comfort of their home.

Kamal Haasan announced the OTT release of the flick in a stylish way by releasing a special promo. In it, the veteran star can be seen dressed sharp and walking into an armoury, while Vikram’s title track can be heard in the background. Next, he uses an automatic rifle to blast open an iron door and reveal the premiere date of the film on the OTT platform.

The film is premiering in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The blockbuster film revolves around the growing narcotics and drug menace in the country. The supporting cast in the film includes Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, and Suriya. Moreover, Narain, Kalidas Jayaram and Chemban Vinod are in supporting roles. Actor Suriya also features in the film in an impactful cameo role.

Vikram also premiered at Cannes 2022. It is bankrolled by lead actor Kamal Haasan’s production house, Raaj Kamal Films International.

The music and background score for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Vikram is the second collaboration of Anirudh Ravichander, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Kamal Haasan after Master and Indian 2.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.