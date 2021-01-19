Kamal Haasan's Leg Surgery a Success, Working Towards a Speedy Recovery: Shruti Haasan

Veteran actor and politician Kamal Haasan recently underwent leg surgery as a follow-up of an accident he had many years ago. Now, daughter Shruti Haasan has shared a statement saying that the Dashavatharam actor is working towards a speedy recovery.

In the statement, Shruti wrote, ''We would like to begin by thanking you for you overwhelming support, prayers and genuine concern regarding our father recent medical procedure. We are happy to inform all of you that the surgery was a success! The surgery was performed on his leg this morning at Sri Ramachandra Hospital performed by orthopedic suregon Dr. Mohan Kumar along with Dr. J.S.N Murthy. The doctors, attendees and the hospital management are taking wonderful care of our father and he is doing well, is in good spirits and working towards a speedy recovery."

The statement further read, "He will return home in four to five days. After a few days of rest and recuperating from the surgery, he shall be ready to interact with people as always. A heartfelt thank you from us for all your prayers for his well-being and the immense love showered on him. We are grateful that your good energy will be a big part of his speedy recovery."

On the work front, before the surgery, Haasan was busy campaigning for the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections of April 2021. He also recently wrapped season 4 of Bigg Boss Tamil.