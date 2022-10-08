Kamal Haasan’s Vikram Achieves This Rare Feat At Busan International Film Festival

Kamal Haasan’s blockbuster film Vikram witnessed an outstanding run of over 100 days on the big screen and went on to become the highest-grossing Tamil film of this year. The action thriller, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, grossed over an astonishing Rs 442 crores at the worldwide box office. Now, the Kamal Haasan-starrer has achieved yet another feat with its premiere at the 2022 Busan International Film Festival.

The opening ceremony of the 27th edition of the Busan International Film Festival was held at the Busan Cinema Center in Korea on October 5. Vikram was screened under the Open Cinema category at the prestigious international film festival. Now, a video from the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial’s premiere in South Korea has recently surfaced on social media.

The now-viral video shows extraordinary participation by Korean moviegoers, who thronged the Busan Cinema Center to watch Vikram. The video was shared on Twitter yesterday (October 7). The caption of the viral tweet read, “House full for #Vikram at the Busan International Film Festival!”

The video from Vikram’s premiere at the 2022 Busan International Film Festival is a testament to the euphoria that the Kollywood film has created around the world. After a successful run in cinema halls, Vikram finally premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on July 8. In addition to Tamil, the film is available to stream in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages on the OTT platform.

Produced by Kamal Haasan himself, under his home production Raaj Kamal Films International, Vikram also starred Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The supporting cast of the Tamil actioner included Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Chemban Vinod Jose and Suriya. Besides direction, the story of Vikram was also written by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Owing to the mammoth success of Vikram, Kamal Haasan had hinted at the possibility of a much-talked-about sequel in one of his media interactions.

