Kamal Haasan’s Vikram All Set For Its World Television Premiere; Know Channel, Time

Legend Kamal Haasan astonished us all with his high-octane action sequences in his latest film Vikram after three years. The film is one of the most successful flicks of his shining career. The film has already created a lot of noise in the theatre as well as on the OTT platforms. Now the film is all set to make its world television premiere in several languages. Yes, you read it right.

The satellite rights were secured for a whopping amount by Star Vijay in Tamil, Star Maa in Telugu, Star Suvarna in Kannada, Star Gold in Hindi, and Asianet in Malayalam

The film’s Telugu version will be aired on Star Maa on September 11 at 05:30 PM. The film was also a major success in Telugu, bringing in large earnings for its distributors.

Before that Disney Plus Hotstar acquired the post-theatrical streaming rights of Vikram for a huge sum. The film had its OTT release on July 8 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, following its theatrical release. Vikram became the fourth highest-grossing Tamil film of all time, in addition to being the highest-grossing Tamil cinema film this year.

Vikram, written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is supposed to be the second instalment in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, following the 2019 film Kathi. In addition to Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahad Faasil, the blockbuster action thriller stars Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Chemban Vinod Jose, and Suriya. For the uninitiated, Vikram is a sequel to the 1986 film of the same name, which also starred Kamal Haasan in the lead role.

Vikram’s plot follows Agent Vikram and his black-ops team as they embark on a mission to track down and eliminate a group of masked serial killers. During one of his post-Vikram interviews, Kamal Haasan hinted at a possible sequel to the film. However, no official announcement about Vikram 2 has yet been made by the makers.

