Kamal Haasan’s Vikram Completes Its Phenomenal Run at Box Office

Kamal Haasan’s Vikram has broken many records at the box office and it emerged as the most successful film of Kamal Haasan’s career. Kamal Haasan’s Vikram got rave reviews from both critics and audiences alike. Before its theatrical run came to an end, Vikram wreaked havoc at the box office and entered the coveted Rs 400 crore club. The action drama is one of the few films which managed to earn over Rs 400 crore at the box office worldwide after the pandemic.

Vikram has smashed quite a few box office records of the South film industry. The film broke the box office collection record of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in Tamil Nadu. While Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2 collected Rs 146 crore in Tamil Nadu, Vikram has grossed close to Rs 200 crore in the state.

The Telugu version of Vikram has done phenomenally well in Telugu states as well. The film has minted over Rs 33 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which is very rare for a non-Telugu film. Audiences loved the enthralling action sequences of the film.

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj of Master fame has delivered a highly entertaining movie with a thrilling storyline. Vikram features Kamal Haasan in fine form and the superstar can be seen executing high-octane action sequences with aplomb.

Vikram boasts of an exceptional star cast, which includes Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Narain, Kalidas Jayaram and Chemban Vinod. Actor Suriya has essayed an impactful cameo role in the film.

The edge-of-the-seat action film started streaming on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from July 8 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. If reports are to be believed, Vikram made a fortune in its pre-release business and sold its digital rights to Disney+Hotstar for Rs 98 crore.

