Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' Denied Permission to Shoot in Police Museum in Chennai

The Chennai Police Commissioner has refused to grant permission for the shooting of Tamil film “Vikram" at government buildings stating that it may lead to the gathering of a larger crowd, which can result in violation of Covid-19 appropriate guidelines. The film is a multi-starrer with Kamal Hassan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead.

Raj Productions had earlier written to the Commissioner of Police, Chennai, seeking permission for the crew to shoot for the film in the premises of a few government buildings on October 26 and 27 and pre-shooting on October 24 and 25.

The Commissioner of Police, Chennai, in his order cancelling Raj Productions request, has stated that in adherence to the guidelines to adopt strict measures of isolation and social distancing to contain the spread of Covid-19 in all districts of Tamil Nadu, 144 Cr.P.C prohibiting the holding of social, political, entertainment and religious events at public places has been promulgated in the jurisdiction of Greater Chennai Police limits and extended up to October 31.

The order further states, “On security point of view no one is permitted to organise any program inside government premises. Under the above circumstances, the request of the applicant to shoot the movie ‘Vikran’ on 26th and 27th October and preparatory/set work on 24th and 25th October at the Police Museum is rejected.”

However, the film crew is hopeful that they will be permitted after October 31 as the state government has announced relaxation from November 1.

Krish Gangadharan is the cinematographer producing Kamal’s Raj Kamal Films International. Vikram is an upcoming Indian Tamil action thriller, written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and is being produced by Raaj Kamal Films International. Apart from Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil will be seen playing lead roles. Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese and Arjun Das will also be sharing the screen.

