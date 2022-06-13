Kamal Haasan’s Vikram on a Record-Breaking Spree at Box Office; Know Collections

Kamal Haasan’s Vikram is on a rampage at the box office and is showing no signs of slowing down. The film has broken many records in the Indian film industry and has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. The action thriller has got rave reviews from the audience and has minted over Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office in just five days. Recently, trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted and revealed the collections of the film.

“At the end of 2nd weekend, #Vikram has crossed the ₹ 300 Cr gross mark at the WW Box office. A first for #Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan and the rest of the cast and crew! @VijaySethuOffl #FahadhFaasil @Suriya_offl @Dir_Lokesh @anirudhofficial @RKFI @turmericmediaTM,” read Ramesh Bala’s tweet.

Ramesh Bala also said that Vikram is the first Tamil movie to cross the Rs 30 crore gross barrier at the Kerala box office.

While Vikram is wreaking havoc at the Indian box office, the film is doing well in international markets as well. The film has collected over $2.5 million dollars in the United States.

It is worth mentioning that Vikram is Haasan’s first movie to collect over Rs 200 crore and the actor is overwhelmed with the kind of response his film is getting. The 67-year-old actor has thanked the audience for showing tremendous love for his film.

Vikram is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Master fame. Haasan has also gifted a Lexus car to Kanagaraj following the film’s phenomenal success.

Apart from Kamal Haasan, Vikram boasts of an exceptional cast, which includes Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Suriya. Vikram has been bankrolled by Raaj Kamal Films International and its music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

After Vikram, fans of Kamal Haasan are looking forward to his next film Indian 2. Haasan will star in director Shankar’s Indian 2, which has Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh as the female leads.

