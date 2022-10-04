Kamal Haasan's Vikram To Be Screened At 27th Busan International Film Festival

Kamal Haasan has received critical acclaim for his most recent film Vikram, which also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in crucial roles. The Lokesh Kanagaraj film not only received stellar reviews from both the audience and critics but performed remarkably well at the box office too. Now, the movie has finally arrived in Busan.

Yes, you read it right. The 27th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) will feature the Tamil blockbuster. At the forthcoming film gala, which is scheduled to take place from October 5–14, the high-octane action drama will be screened in the Open Cinema category.

Raaj Kamal Films International, Kamal Hassan’s production house, and co-producer Turmeric Media, shared a press release on Instagram with the caption, “We are elated to announce that Vikram is officially selected to be screened at the 27th Busan International Film Festival, 2022.“

As stated in the press release, the Busan International Film Festival’s Open Cinema category honours “new and internationally acclaimed films that strike the perfect balance between popular and artistic cinema.”

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO



The CEO of Raaj Kamal Films International, V. Narayanan, reflected on this accomplishment in a statement, saying, “The response to Vikram all over the world has been extremely overwhelming. The Busan Film Festival is another feather in the film’s cap and it’s selection is a win for the entire team. We are proud to have our film being screened along with some of the finest films across the globe and are grateful for all the love and adulation from the audiences.”

The narrative of the film Vikram is centered around how a Black Ops unit brings down an ambitious drug kingpin who is willing to go any length to achieve his goals.

Along with Vikram, another film shortlisted by the jury in the Open Cinema category is Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy’s Max, Min, and Meowzaki. In addition to Adil Hussain and Mandira Bedi, the film also stars Nassar M, Siddharth Menon, Medha Shankar and Nafisa Ali, among others. Everything Everywhere All at Once (US), Diary of a Fleeting Affair (France), Kingdom 2: Far and Away (Japan), Even If This Love Disappears Tonight (Japan), and The Black Pharaoh, the Savage and the Princess (France/Belgium) are the other foreign films that have been selected to be screened in the Open Cinema category.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here