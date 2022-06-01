Kamal Haasan’s Vikram To Be Screened In 500 Theatres Across United States

Kamal Haasan’s Vikram is set to hit the theatres on June 3. The much-awaited action flick has a theatrical runtime of 2 hours and 53 minutes and there is great anticipation for the movie in international markets as well.

The film is being distributed in the United States by Prime Media. Recently, it was revealed that Vikram will be released on more than 2000 screens across the United States. Prime Media shared the news on their official Twitter handle.

“Vikram’s final theater confirmations in progress.. Get ready to witness high octane action thriller with breathtaking performance of #KamalHaasan #VijaySethupathi #FahadhFaasil #Aandavar biggest release in the United States. After premier std theatre price,” read Prime Media’s tweet.

Vikram has generated tremendous buzz on social media before its release and the film’s trailer has gone viral with over 30 million views on YouTube. The trailer provides a glimpse of Vikram’s thrilling storyline and shows Kamal Haasan performing high-octane action scenes with aplomb. Recently, Kamal Haasan revealed that Vikram will also get its own Twitter emoji.

Vikram’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and the film’s first single ‘Pathala Pathala’ was released recently to rave reviews.

The bookings of the film opened recently to a tremendous response and several trade analysts are of the view that Vikram can emerge as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year.

The action flick has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Master fame and also features Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. Actor Suriya will also be seen in a cameo in the film. The makers recently announced that the film’s trailer will be screened at the Burj Khalifa on June 1, ahead of its release on June 3.

