Kamal Haasan's Vikram to SS Rajamouli's RRR, What Worked and What Didn't

The year 2022 has given us so many films. Over half a dozen movies have received clean hit status in the last six months. Major and Vikram were released in the first week of June and they emerged triumphant at the box office.

We have compiled a few films, which failed to meet the break-even point and some which made a blast at the box office.

Starting from Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vari Pata, which was released in May did decent business. The movie wrapped its business just short of the break-even point.

Even though F3 starring Daggubati Venkatesh was a hit, it did not meet the break-even point as it was sold at higher rates.

Bangarraju, directed by Kalyan Krishna Kursala starring Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya in the lead, was released on January 14 and it became the first hit of 2022.

SS Rajamouli’s masterpiece, a Pan-Indian film RRR was released worldwide on March 25. The film made a world record gross of Rs 235 crore. The film starred Junior NTR, Ram Charan in the main lead and Bollywood stars Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt in the extended cameo roles. The film became the biggest blockbuster in all languages.

The much-awaited film, KGF Chapter 2, received massive love from the audience. It became the third South film to join the Rs 1000 crore club and has grossed Rs 1212 crore so far.

Major starring Adivi Sesh in the lead role was released on June 3. The movie landed in the ring with a break-even target of 19 crores and completed the break-even in three days.

Vikram starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role hit the theatres on June 3. The film was a super hit at both Tamil and Telugu box offices. The film has earned over Rs 250 crores in India.

