Kamal Haasan’s Vikram to Stream on This OTT Giant From July 8

Kamal Haasan’s Vikram has emerged as the most successful film of the superstar’s prolific career. The action flick has already grossed more than Rs 360 crore at the box office and is showing no signs of slowing down. Trade analysts are predicting that the film will soon join the coveted Rs 400 crore club.

Vikram has received great reviews from critics and the audience has loved the film’s high-octane action sequences. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj of Master fame has woven a movie with a highly engrossing premise.

After entertaining the audience in theatres, Vikram is all set to stream on an OTT platform. The edge-of-the-seat action flick will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 8 in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Reportedly, Vikram made a fortune in its pre-release business and sold its digital rights to Disney for Rs 98 crore.

Kamal Haasan’s Vikram is on a record-breaking spree at the box office. The film recently broke the box office record of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in Tamil Nadu. While Baahubali 2 collected Rs 146 crore in Tamil Nadu, the Kamal Haasan-starrer has already minted more than Rs 150 crore in the southern state.

The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial also broke the UK box office record of Rajinikanth’s Enthiran in just 12 days to become the highest-grossing Tamil film in the United Kingdom. Vikram has been bankrolled by the production house, Raaj Kamal Films International.

Recently, Raaj Kamal Films International tweeted euphoric pictures from the film’s success bash.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, who distributed Vikram across Tamil Nadu, was also present at the success bash.

Vikram boasts of a superlative cast, including Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Narain, Kalidas Jayaram and Chemban Vinod. Actor Suriya also features in the film an impactful cameo role.

