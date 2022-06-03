Kamal Haasan's Vikram’s Jukebox Out Now, Composer Anirudh Steals The Show

After almost a four-year hiatus, Kamal Haasan has finally made a smashing return to the big screen with Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram, which opened in theatres on June 3. The explosive trailer and chart-topping songs have already created a lot of frenzy among the fans.

Anirudh Ravichander, the film’s music composer, has already provided the tracklist. The film’s Jukebox comprises five songs. The first and most loved song, Pathala Pathala lyrical video was released a few days ago. Vikram’s title song is among the other tracks on the album. The other three tracks on the album are Wasted, Porkanda Singam, and Once Upon a Time.

Pathala Pathala, the first single, is already at the top of the charts. Anirudh released a beat that brings us back to Kamal’s glory days, but it is Kamal himself who gets all the credit for his superb rendition, which is spot on from the start. The local lyrics are the cherry on top, as it’s great to hear the veteran bring back his fantastic lingo and make this a song worth repeating.

Next on the list is Vikram’s title song. The title tune of Vikram, which has been giving us chills since the beginning, is something which calls to mind the legendary Vikram chant in grandeur. This music, created and sung by Anirudh, will undoubtedly enrich the film.

Another incredibly great tune on the album is Wasted, which has Anirudh crooning in a different way. Heisenberg’s lyrics are cleverly arranged, with several allusions to drinking and life in general. The fact that the lyrics are entirely in English distinguishes this tune from the rest.

Another song in Kamal Haasan’s voice is Badle Badle. This tune is another tastefully loaded song that adds to the film’s events. The interesting part is that popular rapper Raftar has also lent his vocals for the Rap part of the song.

Porkanda Singam is next on the list. Ravi G, who wowed everyone with his rendition of Naan Pizhai, returns to perform this heartbreaking piece about a father’s grief over his son’s death. The lyrics reveal a portion of the tale, but that’s fine since the song is worth a listen if you’re searching for something that focuses on feeling rather than intensity.

Meanwhile, the movie has opened to great hoopla and rave reviews. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in key roles. Suriya is also a part of the film in a cameo role.

