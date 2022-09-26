Kamal Haasan’s Salary For Indian 2 Will Blow Your Minds

Kamal Haasan’s brilliant comeback to cinema with blockbuster Vikram enchanted fans, who are now looking forward to seeing him again in Indian 2. His enigmatic performance and intense storyline made for a movie that broke several records at the box office. The film became the highest-grossing Tamil movie of all time and collected a huge Rs 432.50 crores at the box office worldwide. Of this money, the film collected Rs 307.60 crores in India alone.

After the success of Vikram, the veteran is now concentrating on his next release, Indian 2. Directed by S. Shankar, the shooting for the film is underway.

Sequel to the 1996 film Indian, Indian 2 is one of its biggest projects by Shankar. While the movie is already a big-budget one, Kamal Hassan has reportedly demanded a remuneration of a whopping Rs 150 crores. This might have been a shock for the audience if it was 2015, however, in recent years, actors have raised their fees by a huge margin just to ensure that their market value remains higher than their competitors.

Apart from Kamal, the movie will feature Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Siddharth, Jason Lambert, Gulshan Grover, Bobby Simha and others in prominent roles. The film is produced by Red Giant Movies and Lyca Productions and Anirudh Ravichander have been roped in for music. The runtime of the film will supposedly be about 3 hours. However, the official reports are yet to come in.

Moreover, Lyca Productions and Shankar had gotten into a tussle regarding the film’s budget. Kajal Aggarwal has started her preparations for the movie by learning Kalaripayattu although she is pregnant.

