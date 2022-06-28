Kamal Hasaan's Vikram Trailer to Feature on Burj Khalifa

The trailer of superstar Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film Vikram will be presented on the Burj Khalifa. The event will take place on Wednesday at 8:10pm. The film promotions are in full swing. Raaj Kamal Films International, Kamal’s production house, took to Twitter to share the news about the screening and called it one of the most extravagant events.

“Brace yourselves for one of the most extravagant events in the cinematic universe – with none other than Ulaga Nayagan Kamal Haasan, Vikram trailer to be presented on the world’s tallest screen, Burj Khalifa, on 1st June at 8.10 pm,” tweeted Kamal’s production house.

They also thanked Reel cinemas and Emaar for making the screening possible.

Brace yourselves for one of the most extravagant events in the cinematic universe – with none other than UlagaNayagan @ikamalhaasan ! #Vikram trailer to be presented on the world’s tallest screen, Burj Khalifa, on 1st June at 8.10pm.

Special thanks to @ReelCinemas & Emaar pic.twitter.com/WW4jTk7eJa — Raaj Kamal Films International (@RKFI) May 31, 2022

The makers are at top of their game in digital promotions, they have been sharing snippets and a few glimpses of the movie which has made fans more anticipated than they already were.

Recently, director Lokesh Kanagaraj took to the micro-blogging app to update fans about the film. He shared two pictures. In the first photo, Lokesh can be seen holding hands with Anirudh Ravichander who has scored the music for the film and in the second pic, he is posing with the entire sound production of the film as they completed the sound mixing of the film. He captioned the photos as, “Locked and loaded with a fire emoji.”

The action-thriller also features Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Fassil alongside Kamal Haasan in the lead roles. The film is produced by Raaj Kamal Films International. Vikram is all set to release on June 03.

