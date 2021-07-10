Vikram First Look: Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi Make Terrific Trio in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Film

Superstar Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film Vikram’s first look poster has been unveiled. The poster features Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi, who play lead roles in the film. Sharing the first look poster, Kamal wrote, “Only valour should wear the crown" I dare again to render before you the best of our talents. Like before, grant us victory!! Vikram ….விக்ரம் #Arambichitom @RKFI @Dir_Lokesh @VijaySethuOffl #FahadFaasil @anirudhofficial."

On his 66th birthday, Haasan took to Twitter to share the title and teaser of his 232nd film Vikram, which is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Kaithi fame. “Happy to launch the title teaser of my film today; directed by Mr @Dir_Lokesh," Haasan wrote.

The teaser opens with Haasan’s character in a log cabin and hiding various kinds of weapons in different places. He then sets up a feast on the dinning table as he waits for the guests to arrive. Once the guests, who are seen wearing masks, settles down on the table, Haasan’s character attacks them with axes.

The film is produced by Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International. Haasan is currently awaiting the release of Indian 2, which has been directed by S Shankar. The movie also features Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh.

