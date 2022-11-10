Kamal Hassan Wishes Politician Seeman On His Birthday; Know What He Said

Kamal Hasaan keeps making headlines either with his films or social media presence. Recently, the Ulaga Nayagan wished the politician Seeman, a filmmaker, and chief coordinator of the political party Naam Tamilar Katchi, on his birthday.

Kamal Hassan Tweeted in Tamil and said, “Senthamizhan is the chief coordinator of the Naam Tamilar Party, an affectionate brother who attracts everyone with his powerful speech and great Tamil sensibility. Seeman, I wish them a very happy birthday.”

Recently, the actor celebrated his 68th birthday and her daughter Akshara Haasan posted a picture with his father. They were both seen in an ethnic ensemble, Akshara was wearing a black and yellow saree while Kamal Hasaan was wearing his traditional Veshti.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kamal Hassan headlined the action-thriller Vikram. The film was a box office success. He’ll next be seen in director S Shankar’s Indian 2, which also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Nedumudi Venu. Bharathiraja, on the other hand, demonstrated his directorial skills with Dhanush’s Thiruchitrambalam. The film, which was released on August 18, was a huge box-office success.

In September, Kamal Haasan joined fellow Mani Ratnam alumnus Rajinikanth at the grand Chennai premiere of the filmmaker’s magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan-1. The film, which has been kept under wraps, will be presented by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies. It is slated for release in 2024.



Kamal Haasan expressed excitement about working on the film in a statement released recently that said, “I felt the same way 35 years ago when I was about to start working with Mr Mani Ratnam. It’s energizing to work with people who share your perspective. Mr. (A.R.) Rahman is also included in this stimulation. I am very excited to present this venture to Mr Udhayanidhi Stalin.”

