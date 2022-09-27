Kamal Hassan's Emotional Post For Filmmaker Bharathiraja Wins Hearts

On August 23, renowned filmmaker Bharthiraja was rushed to the hospital after he suffered a serious medical condition. A wave of sadness spread over Tollywood upon hearing this tragic news. However, with good care from the doctors and nurses, the filmmaker’s health improved and he was discharged on September 7.

It is not a surprising fact that popular actors Kamal Hassan and Bharathiraja are good friends in the industry. They have worked on four films together. Inadvertently, Kamal Hassan visited his dear friend Bharathiraja while he was admitted to the hospital.

Recalling a conversation Kamal had with the filmmaker during his visit to the hospital, the actor, in a series of Twitter threads revealed the heart-to-heart talk they had on the premises. Kamal had expressed his displeasure in seeing Bharathiraja so unwell and urged the latter to “return home” as soon as possible.

நலம் பெற்று வீடு திரும்பிய திரு. பாரதிராஜா, அம்மகிழ்ச்சியான செய்தியை இன்று என்னுடன் தொலைபேசியில் பகிர்ந்து கொண்டார். (1/3) — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) September 26, 2022

மருத்துவமனையில் நலம் விசாரிக்கச் சென்றபோது, ஆஸ்பத்திரியில் உங்களைப் பார்க்க எனக்குப் பிடிக்கவில்லை.. சீக்கிரம் வீடு திரும்புங்கள், நான் புறப்படுகிறேன் என்று சொன்னேன். (2/3) — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) September 26, 2022

Ok see you later for sure, Bye என்று ஆங்கிலத்தில் சொல்லி வழியனுப்பினார். சொன்ன வாக்கைக் காப்பாற்றிய என் தேனிக்கார நண்பருக்கு இந்தப் பரமக்குடியானின் வாழ்த்துக்கள்.(3/3) — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) September 26, 2022

“Bharathiraja, who got discharged recently, spoke to me and shared the good news over a phone call. When I went to visit him in the hospital, I told him that I did not wish to see him like this and asked him to get better and return home soon,” read Kamal’s emotional post.

At that time Bharathiraja had asserted that he would get well soon. “Ok see you later for sure, Bye,’ he(Bharathiraja) said. He kept up his word. Here’s wishing good health to my friend from Theni,” concluded Kamal.

Kamal Hassan’s heartfelt post depicts the sheer love, respect, and adoration he harbors towards the filmmaker who has stepped into the 40th year of his vast cinematic career.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kamal Hassan took up his directorial reigns for the action-mystery Vikram. The film was a blockbuster. He will next be seen in director S Shankar’s Indian 2 also starring Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Nedumudi Venu in prominent roles.

Bharathiraja on the other hand displayed his directorial prowess with the Dhanush-starrer Thiruchitrambalam. The film released on August 18 was a massive box-office hit.

