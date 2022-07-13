Kamal Hassan’s Vikram Breaks Viewership Record on Disney Plus Hotstar

Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram became a sensation and grossed over Rs 400 crore at the box office worldwide. The film emerged as the most successful movie of the superstar’s career. It has also now created a new record after its OTT release on Disney+Hotstar.

The filmmakers expressed their happiness about Vikram’s record numbers on the OTT platform. The movie received the highest opening weekend viewership on the OTT platform. The action drama has been streaming on Disney+Hotstar since July 8.

Kamal Haasan used a unique promotional video for the film’s OTT release. It showed the legendary actor stepping inside an armoury, with Vikram’s title tune playing in the background. He was then seen using an automatic weapon to blow open an iron door, revealing the film’s launch date on the OTT platform.

Disney+Hotstar also shared the digital release announcement of the film on Instagram. “A super hit addition to your watchlist coming soon! Vikram: Hitlist streaming from July 8 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. #VikramOnDisneyPlusHotstar,” posted Disney+Hotstar on Instagram.

The movie is streaming in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is based on the increasing drug menace in the country. Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil are playing lead roles alongside Kamal Haasan. Tamil star Suriya has also played a cameo in the movie and he has given an impressive performance.

Narain, Kalidas Jayaram and Chemban Vinod are portraying supporting characters.

Vikram has been produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, the home banner of Kamal Haasan. Anirudh Ravichander wrote lyrics and composed the music for the film. The blockbuster film marks Anirudh Ravichander, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Kamal Haasan’s second collaboration after Master and Indian 2. With his power-packed performance in the action-drama, Kamal Haasan made a stunning comeback to the big screen after nearly four years.

