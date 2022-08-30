Kamal R Khan Arrested: Tweets on Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan That Landed KRK in Trouble

Kamal R Khan aka KRK is a name that needs no introduction. From his film reviews to his jibe at filmmakers and his controversial tweets, he keeps making headlines. Now, KRK is in news for his arrest on Tuesday, August 30. KRK, who lives in Dubai, was arrested after he landed at Mumbai airport for his controversial tweet in 2020, news agency ANI reported. He will be presented before Borivali court today. In 2020, KRK got in trouble with the netizens for his derogatory tweets on deceased actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor.

Yuva Sena member Rahul Kanal filed a complaint against KRK and an FIR was registered against him in 2020. According to a copy of the FIR obtained by IndiaToday.in, it reads, “As a responsible citizen and a regular on the social media platform of twitter as we get to connect with many of our beloved citizens in need, would like to bring to your notice about a wanna be individual Mr. Kamaal Rashid Khan known as KRK and came into Bollywood with his movie Deshdrohi and acting as one in real Sense, really fail to understand his inhuman behaviour and habit of spreading hatred in different spheres of life, when our human world is going through the pandemic…(sic).”

It continued, “…this individual is trying to spread hatred amongst our beloved citizens about an actor who was just about to go through his final rights, this person refers to D as Dawood or may be who and his quotes baiting life and talks low about someone who has just expired and not amongst us, late Irrfan Khan was India’s pride and always made us proud, than he starts talking crap about a senior actor Mr. Rishi Kapoor when the news of him being admitted and says and I quote that 2-3 days wine shop shall start what was the hurry, than he goes in urging our citizens to go and attend the funeral than being fake in a lockdown… (sic).”

Back in 2020, KRK had tweeted about Rishi Kapoor and the reopening of wine shops when the actor was admitted to a hospital. He also shared another tweet on how Covid-19 can’t go back without taking a few famous people.

Recently, KRK grabbed the headlines after he claimed actor Anushka Sharma was behind cricketer husband Virat Kohli’s “depression”. He wrote in a tweet that she must have “put in his head” that he’s depressed because he’s the first Indian cricketer to have made such a confession about his mental health. He deleted the tweet some time later after receiving a huge backlash on social media.

