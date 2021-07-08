Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Makes Her Paris Fashion Week Debut for Balenciaga

US Vice President Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff is making international headlines as she makes her Paris Fashion Week debut for Balenciaga. She walked the ramp on Wednesday for Balenciaga couture’s Fall/Winter 2021/2022 show, wearing an oversized black suit and shawl. The 22-year-old is the daughter of Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, from a previous marriage to Kerstin Emhoff.

Ella shared on Instagram her look from the fashion show as well as a clip of her walking down the Balenciaga runway. She thanked Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia for the “truly amazing" presentation.

Balenciaga presented embroidered evening gowns and luxurious oversized casual looks for its first haute couture collection in more than 50 years in Paris on Wednesday, in one of the most anticipated fashion shows of the week.

Creative director Demna Gvasalia dressed models in yellow and pink bathrobe-like coats, loose black trouser suits and embellished evening gowns. There were also voluminous satin coats and more casual looks made up of jumpers, jeans and jackets.

The designer said he had looked to the label’s Spanish founder, Cristobal Balenciaga, for inspiration, showing egg-shaped silhouettes, a draped polka dot dress in chiffon and a shantung coat embroidered with faux fur.

Accessories included large flying saucer-like hats, visor sunglasses and long gloves.

“I see it as my creative obligation to the unique heritage of M. Balenciaga to bring the couture back to his house," Gvasalia said in show notes. “It is the very foundation of this century-old maison."

Cristobal Balenciaga, recognised as one of the top couturiers in the fashion industry, closed his Paris-based atelier in 1968. He died four years later. The label reopened in the 1980s but without couture.

Guests at Wednesday’s show, held inside Cristobal Balenciaga’s atelier, included model Bella Hadid; rappers Kanye West and Lil Baby; and actor Salma Hayek, wife of Francois-Henri Pinault, chairman and CEO of Kering, Balenciaga’s parent company.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here