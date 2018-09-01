English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kamikaze: Stung by Critics and Low Sales, Eminem Releases Surprise Album
Eminem caught the entertainment world off guard with the surprise overnight release of a new album called Kamikaze.
Image courtesy: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Less than a year after his last album was panned by critics and snubbed by some fans, the American rapper Eminem caught the entertainment world off guard with the surprise overnight release of a new album called Kamikaze.
It was the Detroit rapper's 10th solo album, and it came just eight months after Revival, which had his worst sales to date. The eight-month gestation of Kamikaze was the quickest in which Eminem has recorded any album.
Revival had both critics and fans grumbling that the rapper also known as "Slim Shady" had gone too commercial, surrounding himself with pop stars like Ed Sheeran and Beyonce whose musical world is in a different universe.
The artists collaborating with Eminem on Kamikaze are less well-known, but they lend the short album (13 titles) greater coherence and restraint.
In the album's expletive-laden introduction, an irritated-sounding Eminem -- real name, Marshall Mathers -- says he wants to "punch the world" the face. The 45-year-old rapper again lashes out at his favorite targets: the critics, rappers who have shunned him and US President Donald Trump.
The album, recorded in secret and produced by Eminem and his long-time mate Dr Dre, was released at midnight (04H00 GMT Friday) on streaming platforms.
The record's cover illustration, showing an album crashing into a mountain, pays tribute to the 1986 Beastie Boys album Licensed to Ill, a rap classic. The New York rappers infused their music with a punk spirit that seems to still inspire Eminem.
