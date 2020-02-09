Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang Get Engaged, Malang Shows Growth at Box Office on Day 2

Shalabh Dang went down on his knee as he proposed to Kamya Panjabi inside the gurudwara where the couple was all set to get engaged. Kamya shared dreamy pics from her engagement ceremony on social media which invited loving comments from her friends and industry colleagues.

Read: Trailers This Week: Baaghi 3, Babloo Bachelor, Loki and WandaVision First Looks, And More

Also read: Prakash Javadekar Releases First Look of APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic

In another news, on the second day of its release, director Mohit Suri's Malang has shown substantial growth on day two as it earned Rs 15.60 crores in India. It has now zoomed past another Friday-release Shikara at the box office.

Read: Nick Jonas Spills the Beans on His Amazon Prime Series with Priyanka Chopra

Also read: Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor Share Nostalgic Posts Celebrating 2 Years of PadMan

Also, Oscars night is upon us as we take a look at what to expect during Hollywood's most glamourous and prestigious awards night.

Read: Oscars 2020: India Connect in the Documentary Short Category

Also read: Oscars 2020: Predictable Affair or a Surprise Party?

Scroll below for more news and highlights from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.

Kamya Panjabi, who has done shows like Shakti, Tu Aashqui, Doli Armaano Ki and was a former contestant of reality show Bigg Boss got engaged to her beau Shalabh Dang in an intimate ceremony on Saturday, which was also Propose Day of the ongoing Valentine Week.

Read: Kamya Panjabi, Shalabh Dang Get Engaged on Propose Day, See Pics

Also read: Kartik Aaryan Says His Films are About 'Women with Defects'

Actress Raveena Tandon is all set to maker her comeback in films with KGF: Chapter 2. Director Prashanth Neel, who is helming the second part of the action drama KGF, took to Twitter on Sunday to announce the addition of Raveena to the film's cast.

Read: Raveena Tandon to Feature in KGF Chapter 2

Also read: The Wild Wild West Actor Robert Conrad Dead at 84

Kriti Sanon has been posting on social media about gaining weight for her upcoming film Mimi but she recently revealed how much she has actually put-on as she shared new pictures from the film's sets in Mandawa, Rajasthan.

Read: Kriti Sanon Shares Candid Pics from 'Mimi' Sets, Hides Gained Weight by Wearing Baggy Clothes

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Times When Contestants Got Embarrassed as Personal Lives Get Discussed on National TV

Director Mohit Suri, whose multi-starrer Malang opened at the theatres on Friday, has witnessed good growth at the box-office on day two. The dark suspense-thriller zoomed past its rival Shikara, which is directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and now eyes Rs 25 crore collections on first weekend.

Read: Malang Box Office Collection Day 2: Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani's Film Shows Growth, Earns Rs 15.60 Cr

Also read: Disha Patani Recalls How Her Life Has Been ‘Sad'

This year’s Oscar favorites are largely movies released widely in theaters as it comes amid a streaming overhaul throughout Hollywood. They also predominantly feature male characters and come from male directors.

Read: From Brad Pitt to ’1917,′ What to Anticipate at Oscars 2020

Also read: Oscars 2020: A Sneak Peak into Winners' Rs 71 Lakh Swag Bag

Check back tomorrow for more news and updates from the world of films and fashion.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.