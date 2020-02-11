Delhi result tally
Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang Getting Hitched During Valentine Week is Pure Love, See Wedding Pics
Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang's wedding ceremony saw the couple share some intimate and emotional moments together, surrounded by family and friends.
Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang look happy in wedding pics
Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress Kamya Panjabi got hitched to her boyfriend Shalabh Dang on February 10. The couple took the nuptial vow in a traditional Hindu ceremony. On her special day, Kamya looked radiant in a red lehenga. On the other hand, Salabh looked dashing in a golden sherwani with a red stole and golden pagdi.
Pictures of Kamya’s wedding are doing the rounds on social media. Kamya’s daughter Aara and Salabh’s son were seen having a gala time at the wedding ceremony of their parents. The bride arrived at the venue dancing to the tunes of dhol. Some of the popular faces of television industry graced the wedding with their presence. Among the guests were cast of Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.
Congrats to @panjabikamya and @shalabhdang for their new beginning. Happy Married life ahead😍
Precious moment to a new beginning for the lovely couple ❤ @panjabikamya @shalabhdang.
Kamya and her friends also delved into the festivities of mehendi and sangeet ceremony a day before the marriage. The actress and her buddies performed on Chhat Pe Soya Tha Behnoi song from the movie Karan Arjun.
The Shakti actress and her boyfriend dated for months before deciding to tie the knot. The Banoo Mein Teri Dulhann actress, in an interview with Bombay Times last year, revealed that Salabh proposed her for marriage just a month and a half into their relationship.
Kamya, in the same interview, also said that it took her a while to decide if she would marry Salabh owing to her past experiences.
Kamya was earlier married to Bunty Negi. They decided to part ways in 2013. After her divorce, the actress entered into a relationship with television actor Karan Patel. But the relationship took an ugly turn and they broke up in 2015.
