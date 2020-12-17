Kamya Panjabi Backs Devoleena, Says 'I'll Pray Divya and Pratyusha Get Justice'

Kamya Panjabi has extended her support to Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who has been fighting for justice for her close friend, late actress Divya Bhatnagar. Devoleena has alleged that Divya was a victim of domestic violence by her husband Gagan Shetty.

Taking to Twitter, Kamya said that she can see herself in Devoleena as the former too fought for justice just like she is doing for Divya. Kamya was referring to the time when she stood strong with late actress Pratyusha Banerjee’s family and made unswerving efforts to bring justice to her friend. Pratyusha died by suicide in 2016.

In her tweet, Kamya said that she fought for years but to no avail. She also feels there's no value of life while concluding that she will pray that Divya as well as Pratyusha get justice. Agreeing to Kamya's tweet, Devoleena tweeted, "I know what happened then. And I can see what's happening now and this is so so sad. Thank you so much for motivating me. #JusticeForDivyaBhatnagar"

I know what happened then.And i can see whats happening now and this is so so sad.Thank you so much for motivating me.Actually jaan ki koi keemat nahi hai yahan..People are so insensitive & heartless now a days..Choti soch aur chota mann...😔 #JusticeForDivyaBhatnagar https://t.co/npdF2KHexT — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) December 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Devoleena shared a video on her verified Instagram account where she alleged Gagan Shetty of subjecting Divya to tremendous physical assault and mental harassment while she was alive. Devoleena alleged that Shetty had smashed Divya's head just three days after their wedding, regularly hit her with a belt and lock her in a room.

Devoleena in her video also revealed that Divya had earlier informed the police about her husband. The actress captioned her video using the hashtag #justicefordivyabhatnagar. Divya, best known for her role in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', passed away on December 7, after battling Covid-19 for a few weeks.