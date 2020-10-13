Kamya Panjabi Finds All Bigg Boss 14 Contestants 'Boring', Asks Makers to 'Do Something'

Bigg Boss 14 began with a bang, with former contestants Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan, and Hina Khan entering the house as Toofani Seniors. The show, hosted by Salman Khan, has undergone several twists and turns since then. However, actress Kamya Panjabi thinks that this year all contestants on the reality show are "boring".

Kamya took to Twitter to take a dig at freshers for not entertaining the viewers at all. "Mujhe yeh saare ke saare bahot boring lagte hai... @ColorsTV pls kuch karo yeh roz roz ek hi baat ko lekar drama aur entertainment kuch nahi #7items (I find all of them very boring. Colors, please do something. They are only doing drama over 7 items. There's no entertainment)."

Earlier, Kamya, a former Bigg Boss contestant, offered her support to Rubina Dilaik, who was at the centre of several arguments in the first week of Bigg Boss 14. She wrote, “Rubina was talking sense about the number of items, and I completely agree with her but logon ki ego ko yeh baat hazam nahi hui aur ho gaya saara ghar uske khilaaf (people, with their huge egos, could not take it and the entire house turned against her). Well done.” Kamya was perhaps referring to the incident involving Rubina and the ‘senior’ contestants -- Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan, and Sidharth Shukla, who had imposed restrictions on her because she joined the show as a ‘rejected’ contestant.

Meanwhile, Monday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 had an unpleasant surprise for fans of Sara Gurpal, who was evicted in the show's first-ever elimination round.