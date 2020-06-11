Kamya Panjabi Flies Back to Mumbai, Will Begin Shoot of TV Show Shakti on or Before June 15

TV actress Kamya Panjabi recently flew back to Mumbai from Delhi with her daughter to resume work. Kamya said that producers of her TV show, Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, have confirmed that shooting with resume next week.

For the last few weeks, the actress was in Delhi, where she had flown to just before the lockdown to spend time with her husband Shalabh Dang and his family. On Tuesday, she posted a picture online with her 11-year-old daughter, both of them masked and in protective gear, on their way to Mumbai.

"All the arrangements are in place. We should hopefully begin on or before June 15," Kamya told Mumbai Mirror. "The unit will be residing in the studio and a cook will be hired to make healthy food for everyone. There will be constant check-ups and a nearby hotel has been booked for those who do not wish to travel. The technicians have been quarantined before the shooting," she added.

Kamya feels lucky that she married Shalabh on February 10 this year. "We had to decide between February and November and I preferred the latter as I wanted time to prepare for an elaborate, traditional Punjabi wedding. But Shalabh and my family didn't want to wait," she said.

Their honeymoon has been pushed because of the lockdown, but she got the time to bond with her husband and his family thanks to the break she got from work.

