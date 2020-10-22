Kamya Panjabi is Excited to Celebrate Husband Shalabh Dang’s Birthday

Popular actress Kamya Panjabi went down the memory lane as she shared a snap from her marriage with Shalabh Dang and wrote about her excitement for his birthday. The picture is a still from the marriage rituals where Kamya can be seen smiling while Shalabh is a bit blurred.

Sharing the picture, the actress wrote a love-filled note which reads, “Jo blur meh hai meri life ka focus wahi hai. aur unka birthday aa raha hai. i m super excited Husband, get ready, aapki biwi aa rahi hai P.S i just hope i manage to keep the suprises secret till then. Since he is my best friend too, bahot mushkil ho rahi hai, how do i not share.”

As soon as she shared the post, Shalabh couldn’t stop himself from commenting and wrote, “@panjabikamya thank you so much for such a lovely post I just loved each word of this post and what a right picture you chose. surprise wali baat, I suggest bata do Abhi 5 din aur hai, nahi to Peth mein bahut dard hoga,” to which Kamya replied that she won’t tell.

Kamya and Shalabh tied the knot earlier this year on February 10. The actress is often seen expressing her love for the husband. Recently, she shared a screenshot of her phone’s wallpaper in which she can be seen sharing a moment with Shalabh. The couple looks adorable in the picture. Sharing the picture she wrote, “Oye mere jigar ke tukde kaha ho tum @shalabhdang.”

Kamya was earlier married to Bunty Negi from whom she has a daughter named Aara. she divorced Bunty in 2013. Recently, she celebrated her daughter Aara’s birthday on October 6 as she turned 11.

On the work front, Kamya is currently playing the character of Preeto in Colors TV's Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaaa Ki.