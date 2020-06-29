Kamya Panjabi on Breaking up with Karan Patel: I was Not Eating, Sleeping

Television star Kamya Panjabi got hitched to Shalabh Dang on February 10. Prior to this, she was dating television actor Karan Patel but the affair didn’t last long and the two parted ways in 2015.

Kamya alleged that Karan was two-timing her when they were together and revealed that she went into depression post the split. Kamya noted that she had to seek counselling sessions to give herself enough time to be able to live again.

Kamya added that it took her nearly two-and-a-half years to get over that phase and eat, sleep on time.

In an earlier interview to Times Of India, she said, “After the breakup, I had gone under a shell, I was not eating, sleeping. I didn’t feel like doing anything. I was into depression. And now, when I have started living my life, I am not ready to compromise or sacrifice for anyone or for anything. It felt like I was out of jail and I am not ready to go inside it again”.

Kamya has a daughter, Aara from her previous marriage to Bunty Negi. The couple married in 2003 and the marriage lasted for nearly a decade.

Currently, Kamya appears on the television drama Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and has resumed shooting for the show with necessary safety measures in place.

Meanwhile, Karan is married to small screen actress Ankita Bhargava in 2015. The couple is blessed with a daughter Mehr. On the work front, Karan will be essaying the role of Rishabh Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot in the upcoming, new episodes.

