Kamya Panjabi on Rhea Chakraborty's Chat With Sushant: Credit Cards Were Used By You, Not His Sister

TV star Kamya Panjabi has hit out at Rhea Chakraborty after the latter shared alleged screenshots of her conversation with Sushant Singh Rajput, who called his sister Priyanka "evil" and "manipulative" in the chat.

Kamya defended Sushant's sister, saying that sibling fights are a common affair.

Kamya tweeted, “What is she trying to prove with this? Bhai behen meh jhagde hote rehte hai koi badi baat nahi hai (Siblings fight, it’s not a big deal)... and most imp he was staying with you and not his sister.. all the credit cards were used by you, not his sister! #chorkidaadhimehtinka #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #rheakireality." (sic)

Sushant's other sister Shweta Singh Kirti has also shared two small clips of Sushant's old interview wherein he said that he was closest to Priyanka as she would get him.

In the alleged chat shared by Rhea's legal team with IANS, Sushant said he believed his sister was manipulating ‘Sid Bhai', where he seemed to be referring to either his sister's husband Siddharth or his friend and roommate Siddharth Pithani.

Sushant also praised Rhea, her brother Showik and family in the chat.

"Your family is very epic. Showik is compassionate and you too who are mine, you are a sufficient cause for the inevitable change and respite globally. Behind these important changes. It will be a pleasure for me to be around you folks Cheers my friend for being a rockstar," he allegedly wrote.